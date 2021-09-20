The Caribbean Cetacean Society, a New Caribbean NGO, Shows Exceptional Results During its First Scientific Expeditions in the West Indies | SMN NEWS

MARTINIQUE:--- After completing 4 out of 6 scientific expeditions, the Caribbean Cetacean Society (CCS) studied more than 2,950 marine mammals from 10 different species visually and acoustically between the islands of Anguilla and Martinique this summer during its project “Ti Whale an Nou 2021 ”(Our Little Whales). More than 600 hours of high-frequency bioacoustic sound was recorded in 50 days during a sustained research effort spread over more than 4000 kilometers.

The NGO, newly founded by Caribbean marine biologists from Martinique concerned with protecting their territory, is showing promising results during its first year of research. By sailing along 13 ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38588-the-caribbean-cetacean-society-a-new-caribbean-ngo-shows-exceptional-results-during-its-first-scientific-expeditions-in-the-west-indies.html