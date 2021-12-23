The Caribbean Lottery gives back to the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation of St. Maarten and Rotary Club of Anguilla. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) in St. Maarten and The Rotary Club of Anguilla is expressing gratitude to the Caribbean Lottery, for the collective donation of US $7,093.02 towards philanthropic projects for 2021.



Funds donated to WYCCF will be used primarily to develop two sensory rooms and a sensory garden at the facility to aid in the care of residents who are ailing from dementia, while the financial support to The Rotary Club of Anguilla will be used to assist community members who are in need, thereby furthering the Rotary’s economic and community development agenda.

