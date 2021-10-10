The Central Bank launches a competition among students CBCS Best Economic Research Award. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- In 2018, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), in connection with its 190th anniversary, introduced the CBCS Best Economic Research Award. To further stimulate and promote research on the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the CBCS decided to launch the 2nd Edition of the CBCS Best Economic Research Award this year. HAVO and VWO students in Curaçao and Sint Maarten as well as local and international bachelor and master students are invited to participate in this competition.

The award will be presented in four categories:

I. Best Economic Research Award on HAVO level. The winner ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38760-the-central-bank-launches-a-competition-among-students-cbcs-best-economic-research-award.html