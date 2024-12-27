The Collectivity gives formal notice to its public service delegate and calls on the strikers to reason. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The strike called on Christmas Eve by seven employees of Saur St Martin and led by the UGTG Guadeloupe union on the drinking water production site in Galis Bay has serious consequences for the population in terms of public health. The Collectivity of Saint-Martin gives formal notice to its delegate SAUR and summons the strikers to come to their senses for the health and safety of subscribers. After 48 hours without drinking water in most sectors, the situation has become untenable for many users. Saint-Martin is experiencing a serious health crisis, and we must get out as soon as possible. At this stage, the Collectivity gives formal notice to its delegate SAUR for non-performance of the public service for which it is under contract and asks it to do everything in its power to find a favorable outcome and restart the production and distribution of water. The Collectivity calls on the strikers to come to their senses and stop all hindrance. Present on site since the start of the strike on Tuesday, President Louis Mussington and his executive are fully mobilized to dialogue with both parties, and to discuss with the strikers in order to recover the equipment, without which it is impossible to restart the production units. At this time, only one unit has been restarted and supplies Marigot and Concordia, with priority given to the hospital, the nursing home and the dialysis centre. The tanks are gradually filling up and we hope that other areas can be served in the coming hours thanks to the full capacity of this unit. The urgency remains to find a way out of the health and economic crisis. Our joint objective with the prefect Vincent Berton is to achieve the start-up of a second production line through dialogue that would allow the restoration of service for a large part of the subscribers. People who live in the supplied areas (Marigot and Concordia) are invited to limit their consumption. A prefectural decree has been issued to this effect, and I am counting on everyone's solidarity. This social conflict, which is taking root in Guadeloupe, began several months ago, and must find an end as soon as possible. It is not tolerable that Saint-Martin should suffer such serious consequences, with the theft of equipment and the endangerment of the lives of our fellow citizens. The Collectivity will take the necessary measures. The strike is a right and union negotiations are strictly the responsibility of the SAUR company and the union at the origin of the social movement, nevertheless in view of the emergency situation, I call on the leaders of the UGTG to reconsider their position with regard to Saint-Martin, where the population is suffering. I ask the strikers to show humanity and responsibility, by stopping all obstacles to allow production to be restarted. We remain fully mobilized with my team to achieve this. Let us not forget

