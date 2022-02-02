The Committee of Justice of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Justice for an update on several matters relating to the Justice Ministry. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on February 3, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 15.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Justice will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Update work visit to the Netherlands

2. Developments in our detention system

3. Progress with the Function Book of the Ministry of Justice

4. Update immigration data from the Immigration and Border Protection Services

(IS/131/2021-2022 dated October 14, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of



