The Complete Chain. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In collaboration with chain partners of the Dutch Marines; the Fire Department, SMMC's Emergency Department and the Ambulance Services were able to complete the training "acute care chain", which involved medical care for one or two patients.



The practical training was done several times at different locations on the island and focused on scenarios of a drowning person, a traffic accident, and heat strokes; the training included the transfer to the Emergency Department at SMMC.



The training was conducted under the supervision of the instructors (Rudy Verschure, Desiree Grauwmans, and Pieternel vd Berg) of the regional ambulance organization (RAV ...



