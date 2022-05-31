The Council of Ministers extends condolences on the sudden passing of Mrs. Lelia Manning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is with great sadness and immense outrage that the Government of St. Maarten learned of the sudden passing of Mrs. Lelia Manning on Sunday, May 29. Mrs. Leila Manning was well known in the community as a kind-hearted, warm-spirited, and nurturing person. Her impact has had a generational effect as Founder of the Jack & Jill Playschool which laid the foundation for many.

Her contribution to St. Maarten is valued as she fulfilled the role of mother, nurse, teacher, mentor, and friend to all who came into contact with her. Her sudden passing under such negative circumstances has ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40531-the-council-of-ministers-extends-condolences-on-the-sudden-passing-of-mrs-lelia-manning.html