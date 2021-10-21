The Council of Ministers extends condolences to family and friends of civil servant Vivian Philips. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is with great sadness that the Government of Sint Maarten received news concerning the passing of civil servant Vivian Philips on Monday, October 18. Ms. Philips served as a government security guard and receptionist at various locations for the past 32 years. Ms. Philips was very loving, always asking her colleagues about their loved ones as they passed her. Colleagues of Ms. Philips describe her as a quiet, kind-hearted, and helpful person who always had good stories to recount of her past years working for government.

