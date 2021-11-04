The Council of Ministers extends condolences to family and friends of culture icon Jocelyn Arndell | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is with great sadness that the Government of Sint Maarten learned of the passing of cultural icon and former senior civil servant Jocelyn Arndell on Friday, October 29. Arndell was a member of the famous string band ‘Tanny & The Boys.’ He was a long-standing, well-respected civil servant who served in various government departments during his tenure contributions to the people of St. Maarten.

Fifty-one years (51) ago, the late Lt. Governor Reinier O. van Delden of the Windward Islands, attentive to the sentiments of the population of St. Maarten, recognized and saw the hunger in the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38992-the-council-of-ministers-extends-condolences-to-family-and-friends-of-culture-icon-jocelyn-arndell.html