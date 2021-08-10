The Council of Ministers extends condolences to family and friends of the late Sir Lester Bryant Bird, former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The late Sir Lester Bryant Bird passed away on Monday, August 9, in Antigua. His political career began in 1971 when he was nominated to the Senate of Antigua and Barbuda. Bird served as the second prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda from 1994 to 2004.

“On behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of St. Maarten, I extend my deepest condolences to the government, the people of Antigua and Barbuda, and especially the family and friends of the former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bird. Antigua and the rest of the Caribbean region ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38256-the-council-of-ministers-extends-condolences-to-family-and-friends-of-the-late-sir-lester-bryant-bird-former-prime-minister-of-antigua-and-barbuda.html