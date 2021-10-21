The Council of Ministers extends condolences to family and supporters of the late Statesman Colin Luther Powell. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Sunday, October 18, the world learned of Mr. Colin Luther Powell’s passing due to complications of COVID-19. Mr. Powell was a pathbreaker who shaped U.S. National Security. He was the first African-American Secretary of State and served as the United States National Security Advisor and as Joint Chiefs of staff in the U.S. military.

“On behalf of the Council of Ministers, we extend our condolences to the family and supporters of Mr. Colin Powell. The U.S. and the world by extension have lost a dedicated statesman whose impact will remain for generations to come," stated ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38857-the-council-of-ministers-extends-condolences-to-family-and-supporters-of-the-late-statesman-colin-luther-powell.html