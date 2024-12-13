The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and Gendarmerie strengthen collaborative efforts on Simpson Bay Lagoon security following recent thefts. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday morning, representatives from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, substation Sint Maarten, and the Gendarmerie convened for a follow-up meeting to address the escalating security concerns in the Simpson Bay lagoon area following a series of recent thefts. The meeting solidified the plan for enhanced interdepartmental coordination to improve security and deter criminal activities.

Key outcomes of the meeting include the immediate implementation of coordinated patrol schedules and the introduction of joint patrols in strategic areas. These measures will be rolled out with immediate effect to maximize the effectiveness of resources and ensure a visible security presence in vulnerable areas. "This marks a new chapter in our joint efforts to protect the Simpson Bay Lagoon community, "said Jurandy Sambre, Head of Operations for the Coast Guard Substation. "By uniting our forces, we are taking decisive action to address security concerns and provide peace of mind to the boating community and residents in the affected area.

"Commander of the Gendarmerie, Hugues Loyez, emphasized the importance of proactive collaboration, stating, "The implementation of these measures reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the Simpson Bay Lagoon. This marks a crucial step forward in our mission to combat crime effectively”. In addition to these measures, both departments are urging anyone who has recently been a victim of theft or burglary on either side of the island to file a police report with the respective authorities. This information is essential for guiding security operations and ensuring proper follow-up on reported incidents.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46630-the-dutch-caribbean-coast-guard-and-gendarmerie-strengthen-collaborative-efforts-on-simpson-bay-lagoon-security-following-recent-thefts.html