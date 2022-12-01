The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (Fpna) Organise Marine Management Workshop In Aruba. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- From the 21st to the 23rd of November 2022, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) together with Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) hosted a workshop on Marine Management in Aruba. Delegates from both governments and park management organizations representing islands in the Dutch Caribbean came together for an in-depth discussion on how to address the unique challenges our islands face when protecting the ocean. It is the first time such a workshop was organized for the Dutch Caribbean.

At the start of the workshop invited experts from Australia, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Colombia, the USA, and Aruba presented examples ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41934-the-dutch-caribbean-nature-alliance-dcna-and-fundacion-parke-nacional-aruba-fpna-organise-marine-management-workshop-in-aruba.html