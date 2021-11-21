The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance will discuss three critical topics at the upcoming DCNA Convention. | SMN NEWS

Kralendijk:--- The upcoming convention of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will focus on governance, climate change, and youth engagement in nature conservation. All six Protected Area Management Organizations of the Dutch Caribbean are joining forces to strengthen strategic nature management policies for the coming years. The Patron of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, will also attend the Convention, which will take place in Curaçao from Tuesday, November 23 to Friday, November 27.

Governance in times of recovery

The significant disruptions caused by the pandemic have reminded us that our ecosystems are ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39102-the-dutch-caribbean-nature-alliance-will-discuss-three-critical-topics-at-the-upcoming-dcna-convention.html