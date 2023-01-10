The Economic Development Corporation revived following years of dormancy. | SMN NEWS

~Tamara Leonard appointed as interim director~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Government-owned company, Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has been revived after a decade of dormancy. The recently published Investment and Diversification Policy outlined that given the financial challenges of the Government, it is recommended that an investment promotion entity is designated to take lead in proactively targeting investors recognizing the National Development Vision.

The EDC was incorporated in 1998 to assist Government in facilitating economic growth and with its reactivation, the EDC will focus on attracting foreign direct investments and facilitating and promoting existing investments to retain and expand in-country operations. It will



...



