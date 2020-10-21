The Face of Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio (SXM). | SMN NEWS

October 24th – December 12th, 2020

PHILIPSBURG:— Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio is pleased to announce its first annual SXM Model challenge which will decide which model will become ‘The Face of Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio’ for the coming 12 months.

This search will have 12 models between 13 and 23 years old participate over a six-week span in which each week new challenges in the field of modeling will have to be faced. Based on their performance during each particular challenge, every week one participant will be ‘eliminated’ from this year’s ‘The Face of Stacy-Ann Taylor Studio’ ...



