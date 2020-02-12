The General Audit Chamber submits their annual report 2019. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— February 12, 2020. The General Audit Chamber published its annual report for the year 2019 today. By law, the General Audit Chamber must present a report of its activities about the preceding year to both the Governor and Parliament prior to July 1st.

The General Audit Chamber is an independent High Council of State and is responsible for examining the effectiveness and legal compliance of the revenue and expenditure of Government.

The annual report includes a review of the audits conducted and provides a description of the General Audit Chamber’s operations. It gives account for the use of

