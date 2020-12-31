The Government of Sint Maarten cautions the general public to exercise safety during the holidays. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of Sint Maarten hereby cautions the general public to remain safe amidst the holiday festivities. It is important that the health protocols are followed when out in public areas and at home, that fireworks are used in a safe manner, and that persons making use of the public roads do so safely while looking out for others.

Ensure to move smart when out in public by avoiding large crowds, wearing your mask, washing your hands, and maintaining a social distance of two meters from others. Exercise similar caution at home, especially when entertaining and allowing visitors in ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36488-the-government-of-sint-maarten-cautions-the-general-public-to-exercise-safety-during-the-holidays.html