The Grass is Greener at Oyster Bay Beach Resort. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Oyster Bay Beach Resort (OBBR) is continually upgrading our property to entertain and engage guests enjoying the beautiful Oyster Pond area on Sint Maarten. Reimagining some underutilized space on the peninsula, we have transformed it into an inviting putting green for guests of all skill levels. This eye-catching recreational addition was developed with local contractor Windward Roads, who performed the installation.

The green is located near the resort entrance with great views of Oyster Pond and Coral Beach Club Villas. Guests can put in a little practice time and improve their putting skills, just steps away from Dawn Beach. ...



