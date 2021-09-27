The importance of responsible gambling. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The General Audit Chamber submitted its report entitled “Mini audit: Responsible Gambling” to Parliament today. The report explores the programs and funding available to promote responsible gambling on Sint Maarten.

The availability of data and statistics on responsible gambling on Sint Maarten impacted the outcome of the report. In total, there are 20 gambling facilities on Dutch Sint Maarten. The report highlights that the potential annual revenue expected from casino and lottery license fees is approximately ANG 10.7 million. From 2017 to date, Government collected between 15% and 54% of this amount.

