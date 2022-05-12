The innovative art-tour-show “Artifact” of Victoria Valuk came to Asia. | SMN NEWS

An artifact of modern art by the Belarusian artist Victoria Valuk reached the Great Silk Road - the ancient trade road between China and the Mediterranean, and came to the glorious city of Tashkent, to Uzbekistan.

A miniature artwork called "The charm of life" by Victoria Valuk was left in the capital of Uzbekistan, in the Eco Park near Mustakillik Avenue. According to the rules of this show, anyone who finds the painting can take it and have it.

This is already the 24th artifact that is a part of this real big game taking place around the world.

"The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40337-the-innovative-art-tour-show-artifact-of-victoria-valuk-came-to-asia.html