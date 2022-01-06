The Inspectorate of Public Health of the Ministry VSA warns against the illegal practices of commercial rapid antigen Covid test sites and the sale of antigen Covid self-tests. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Given the very steep increase in Covid-19 cases and the fact that the highly infectious Omicron variant is becoming the dominant strain on Sint Maarten, people resort to rapid self-testing.

Rapid antigen (Ag) self-testing has its advantages and disadvantages. The tests are cheap, an individual can easily apply the test, and results are obtained in a few minutes. On the other hand, these tests are not as reliable as the rt-PCR test and large variation is seen in sensitivity and specificity between the large amounts of available tests. In particular also in the ability to detect Omicron. The sensitivity ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39432-the-inspectorate-of-public-health-of-the-ministry-vsa-warns-against-the-illegal-practices-of-commercial-rapid-antigen-covid-test-sites-and-the-sale-of-antigen-covid-self-tests.html