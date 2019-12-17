The Kidz at Sea Foundation bids a fond farewell to SY Maiden. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Kidz at Sea Foundation bids a fond farewell to SY Maiden, whose six-day visit ends today. The latest Zero to Hero course students and St. Maarten Yacht Club Youth Sailing participants helped Maiden experience her first regatta after her recent refit over the weekend. What an awesome experience for aspiring sailors to race aboard such a famous yacht!

Our students have been touched and tremendously inspired by this story and the special opportunity that they have had. We would like to give a special thank you to Captain Liz and her all-female crew for including Kidz

