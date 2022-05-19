The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport Congratulates St. Maarten Youth Brigade Ahead of the 9th Annual Promotional Ceremony. | SMN NEWS

~Structural Subsidy Support Granted for 2022~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, the Honorable Drs. Rodolphe Samuel extended heartfelt congratulations to the members of the St. Maarten Youth Brigade on their upcoming promotional ceremony, which will be held on May 20th.

This was announced during the weekly Council of Ministers Press Briefing on Wednesday.

Despite the challenges posed by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and the Covid 19 pandemic, Minister Samuel lauded efforts particularly made by the St. Maarten Youth Brigade between 2020 and present, to remain afloat and continue their work with the youth by ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40424-the-minister-of-education-culture-youth-sport-congratulates-st-maarten-youth-brigade-ahead-of-the-9th-annual-promotional-ceremony.html