The Ministry of VROMI Permit Department Announces Annual Temporary Cut-Off Period for Application Submissions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI) Permits Department would like to inform the public of its annual cut-off period for the acceptance of new permit applications. This year, the cut-off period will take place from January 2nd to January 20th, 2025. During this timeframe, the department will focus on its existing backlog.

The cut-off period is a critical measure that allows the department to concentrate its resources on processing and reviewing pending applications, ensuring that previously submitted requests are handled efficiently and in a timely manner. As a result, no new permit applications will be accepted during this period.

Members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to plan accordingly and submit any new applications prior to January 2nd, 202,5 to avoid delays. Normal operations, including the acceptance of new submissions, will resume on January 20th, 2025.

The Permit Department appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation during this essential period.

