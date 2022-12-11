The most valuable of them all. | SMN NEWS

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the coming days, people are preparing for the holidays; shopping, planning menus and traveling to visit relatives and friends. Aiming to celebrate some days of reconciliation and peace.

Peace is a value and probably the most valuable of them all. No earthly possession or gain can match the value of peace. Peace is in the interest of everyone. Real peace is coming from the soul of persons. It will be in their heart and mind. Those who live with peace and harmony are winners who will flourish. Have mercy on those who don’t have ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41991-the-most-valuable-of-them-all.html