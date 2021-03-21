The National Institute of Arts features Musical Delight. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Institute of Arts (NIA) successfully started the musical delight series last Thursday with a performance of nine students of the National Youth Orchestra. Four students between the ages of 11 and 15 years old performed with brass instruments and four students of similar ages performed with strings instruments. Two of their cellists played the famous graduation march ‘Pomp and Circumstance’, guided by a very talented student piano player. He closed the musical session with some virtuous modern songs that made his instructors very proud.

This first monthly musical delight was combined with a parental meeting of the ...



