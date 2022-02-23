The Nature Foundation St. Maarten Completes Assistance to the NRPB Shipwreck Removal Project; Environmental Monitoring, Transplanting Corals and Marine Life, were Successfully Conducted. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- During the removal of the shipwrecks from Hurricane Irma in 2017 that remain in the Simpson Bay Lagoon, the Nature Foundation assisted the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and its contractors. The Foundation staff has conducted environmental monitoring, assistance, and advice, to ensure that the disposal of these wrecks has the least potential impact on the natural environment and potential endangered species. Coral reefs, seagrass ecosystems, and mangroves are vital to the health of both marine and terrestrial life on St. Maarten. While it was essential that the wrecks of Hurricane Irma were removed quickly, it was also important ...



