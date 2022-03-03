The Nature Foundation St. Maarten Conducts Impactful In-No-Plastic Presentations and Beach Clean-ups with Local Schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Nature Foundation St. Maarten has presented crucial information at local schools as well as conducted beach clean-ups with small groups of students on four different beaches, Kimsha Beach, Mullet Bay, Belair, and Great Bay beach. These activities are part of the In-No-Plastic Project, a European Union-funded global initiative that raises awareness about plastic waste and innovative clean-up methods. The presentations teach students how to reduce their plastic usage and the effects plastic has on the island’s ecosystem. The Nature Foundation has hosted five clean-ups in the last three weeks collecting a total of 897.5lbs (407kg)! The clean-ups offer ...



