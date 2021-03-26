The Netherlands freezes financial support for Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

The Hague – The Dutch Council of Ministers has today decided to stop providing liquidity support to Sint Maarten as long as the States do not unequivocally confirm that they support the agreement previously concluded with the Jacobs cabinet. This means that the Netherlands will not transfer the 39 million guilders that the Sint Maarten government needs to meet payment obligations to Philipsburg in the second quarter.

In a letter, which he sent to the House of Representatives this evening, State Secretary Raymond Knops (BZK) gives a detailed explanation of the decision of the State Council of Ministers. The reason ...



