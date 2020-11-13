The Netherland’s International Declaration Supporting Decolonization. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In February of 2018, the Kingdom of the Netherlands submitted a Written Statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague regarding the Chagos Islands and their struggle for a full measure of self-governance and right to self-determination. The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is one of the six organs of The United Nations. Its primary tasks are to settle “disputes between states in accordance with international law and give advisory opinions on international legal issues.”

In the aforementioned Written Statement of February of 2018, the Kingdom of The Netherlands declared that “the right ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36133-the-netherland-s-international-declaration-supporting-decolonization.html