The New Market Place development is imminent. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of TEATT, under the distinguished leadership of the honorable Minister Arthur Lambriex, is delighted to share some thrilling news with the entire community, especially with our esteemed Market Place Vendors and Visitors. After much anticipation and hard work, the NEW Market Place development is finally on track. It will soon be officially announced, pending the completion and sign-off of the final steps for the Building Permit with the Ministry of VROMI. Minister Lambriex said Tuesday he can already sense the excitement building in the air as the groundbreaking and commencement of the project draw near.

"For far too long, the existing Market Place has been an eyesore and inconvenience, not only for our dedicated market vendors but also for the visitors who come to experience the beauty of our island," said Minister Lambriex. Recognizing this issue, the Minister made the redevelopment of Market Place one of his top priorities upon entering office. The upcoming transformation promises to be something we can all take pride in, setting the stage for a brighter future for our community.

The Ministry of TEATT has been working diligently behind the scenes to ensure that every aspect of the new Market Place is carefully considered and designed to cater to our local vendors' needs and our valued visitors' expectations. The development aims to create a vibrant, welcoming, and modern space that will enhance the overall image of our beautiful island, becoming a beacon of attraction for all.

With the current progress, the project is set to commence sometime in September 2023. As we look forward to the future, it fills us with excitement to imagine the transformation that will take place. By working together as a community, we can ensure that this project remains on track and achieves its goals on time.

The expected completion before the holiday season and peak of cruise tourism will undoubtedly positively impact our local economy. It will offer enhanced opportunities for our market vendors to showcase their products and provide a memorable experience for our visitors, making their stay on our island even more enjoyable.

While we eagerly await the commencement of the project, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for its patience and support throughout this journey. Together, we can make this dream a reality and witness the beginning of even more significant developments.

In conclusion, the Ministry of TEATT and Minister Lambriex want to assure everyone that this endeavor is being pursued with utmost dedication and care. The new Market Place will undoubtedly be a testament to the hard work and commitment of our Ministry, benefiting every member of our community.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43495-the-new-market-place-development-is-imminent.html