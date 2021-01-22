The Parliament of Sint Maarten closed effective immediately. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Effective Friday, January 22, 2021, the House of Parliament will be closed until February 5, 2021, because of positive case of COVID-19.

Efforts are being made for all Parliamentary meetings to be conducted via Zoom, and to be broadcasted online. Meetings will resume on February 5, 2021, in the legislative Hall of Parliament.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten encourages all residents of St. Maarten to continue to take their own measures to encourage safety and security for all.



