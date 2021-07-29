The population frustration has its limits. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The deteriorating social climate at the Collectivité is evident:
• The absolute personalization of presidential power,
• The establishment of a new class of arrogant and disrespectful technocrats at the top ranks of the local administration from metropolitan France.
• The unhealthy divide between “the class at the top and the class of inferior local employees at the bottom”,
• The squandering of public money,
• Failure to respect the fundamental rights of workers …
Faced with this unprecedented situation, we are entitled to ask ourselves some fundamental questions:
C What is the purpose of the French education system ...
To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38185-the-population-frustration-has-its-limits.html
