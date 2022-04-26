The Pros & Cons of the Draft Kingdom Law. | SMN NEWS

Caribbean Body for Reform and Development

(Rijkswet Caribisch Orgaan voor Hervorming en Ontwikkeling (COHO):

Is it viable?

An Invited Analysis

Requested

By: The Parliament of Sint Maarten

Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations

Presented

By: Julio R. Romney, B.A., M.P.A., A.B.D

Sint Maarten Institute for Public Policy Studies (SIPPS)

Legislative Hall of the Parliament of Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten

April 26, 2022



What is the Draft Kingdom Law Caribbean Body for Reform and Development (COHO)?

The proposed Drat Kingdom Law Caribbean Body for Reform and Development (COHO) seeks to establish a ‘Kingdom ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40208-flow-supports-special-needs-education.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40207-the-pros-cons-of-the-draft-kingdom-law.html