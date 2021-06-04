The risk of COVID during pregnancy and vaccination hesitancy. | SMN NEWS

By: Dr Wai Fan Lam, MD, PhD, Gynecologist SMMC

PHILIPSBURG:— There is a lot of discussion in the community when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination. In this article, I will address the most common questions and misconceptions so people can make their own balanced decision with regards to getting vaccinated.

Covid-19, the current state of affairs

The Covid-19 pandemic is raging since 2020. Worldwide 151 million people have attracted the virus, 3.5 million people have died. The real death rate is probably much higher and is estimated 3 times higher at 10 million casualties.

