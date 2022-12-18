The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Focuses its Efforts on Holiday smiles for our children. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School Interact Club, and Domino's St. Maarten held its annual Children's Holiday Party at the multipurpose court adjacent to the Sister Marie Laurence School in Middle Region on Saturday, December 17, 2022. More than 150 new toys, balls, dolls, and board games were distributed to the children attendees by Santa Claus. Games were led by the Interactors and snacks and drinks were provided courtesy of Divico Distributors, along with freshly made popcorn courtesy of Napa St. Maarten. This project is a joint effort of the Rotary Club of Sint ...



