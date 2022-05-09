The Sint Maarten Library re-launches its Senior Cyber Training Program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---Registration for seniors interested in becoming more computer literate can sign up from Tuesday May 10 to Saturday May 14 on info@sxmlibrary.org. for the program. This course is made possible through a partnership with the Reading Rainbow Play School on Back Street.

This first eight weeks course for 2022 , will start on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and end on July 13, 2022. The Sint Maarten Library staff will facilitates the classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from nine o’clock until noon. The location will be at the Reading Rainbow Playschool.

