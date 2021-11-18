The Sint Maarten Police request assistance to locate all rightful owners of confiscated/ stolen vehicles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again making a plea to all who may have had their vehicle confiscated by KPSM, to come to the station and collect them with proper documentation.

The vehicles that are allowed to be retrieved are those that were taken out of circulation, because they were being used in a way that was against the law, for instance, used without insurance, or because they had a technical problem or confiscated.

Throughout several investigations into stolen motor vehicles, the police have confiscated several cars. Several of these vehicles may be returned to the respective/legal ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39087-the-sint-maarten-police-request-assistance-to-locate-all-rightful-owners-of-confiscated-stolen-vehicles.html