The Sint Maarten South Leo Club’s Back-to-School initiative catered to 8 children in the community | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten South Leo Club recently completed its “Back-To-School with a Fresh Cut and Style” Community Project which was a joint collaboration with Stichting Justitiele Inrichtingen St. Maarten (SJIS), Residential Youths Home, UJIMA foundation, Hensey barbershop, Los Mejores Barbershop, and Island Girl Hair Salon. The Back-to-School initiative catered to 6 boys and 2 girls ages 8 to 16 years old.

The Sint Maarten South Leo Club under its theme “We are Youth, We are Fierce, We are Empowerment” believes in empowering the future of all youth by ensuring all students step into the new school year with confidence.

