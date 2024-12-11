The Sister Basilia Center Celebrates the 3rd Anniversary of its Christmas Fair with an Evening of Joy, Community, and Celebration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sister Basilia Center (SBC) proudly hosted its 3rd Annual Christmas Fair, an evening filled with joy, laughter, and an incredible sense of community. The event, held on the SBC grounds, was a resounding success, drawing families, friends, and supporters from all over.

The SBC Christmas Fair has become a cherished tradition, transforming the center into a vibrant village of inclusivity. It provides a unique space where community members can connect, celebrate, and support each other, aligning perfectly with SBC’s core values of connection and empowerment. The highlight of the evening was a talent showcase featuring SBC’s very own clients, who dazzled the audience with their performances and enthusiasm.

This year’s fair featured an impressive array of vendors offering everything from locally made juices and delectable snacks to unique handmade products. Food vendors included Snackville, Island Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, SXM PromotionZ, Surlicious, Quillah’s Addicted Cookies, Domino’s Pizza, Tay Tay Pastries, Sweet Tooth, and Kaytee Natural Juices. Non-food vendors such as Natural Touch, SBC Crafters, Smooches, Eridania’s Crafting Nook, Scentsational Candles, Ann’s Shoe and Bag, Sha’s Beautique, GlossyManepra, Jeanne’s Décor, EPIC, and Willemijn Verloop also showcased their creations, making the fair a one-stop destination for all attendees.

Entertainment for the evening was nothing short of spectacular. Performances included the National Institute of Arts String Orchestra under the direction of Mr. Dennis Amajan, Evan, Charlotte Brookson Academy, The Tribute Troupe, Kenyo Baly, and The Control Band. DJ EZ Ric provided music to keep spirits high, while Marva Nicholaas served as an engaging M.C., and Cheyenne Photography captured the evening’s unforgettable moments. Contributions from individuals such as Ella Marten, Viola Mathew, Irene Kemper, Greta Mathew, Edith Lake, Eline Broere, Johanna Wever, and Captain Dino’s Rib Shack added even more warmth and charm to the event.

The success of the fair was further bolstered by generous raffle sponsors, whose contributions created excitement and rewarded attendees. Sponsors included Tri-sport, Holland House Beach Hotel, Mark’s Place, Penha, The Sugar Mill Café, Belair Beach Hotel, Pineapple Pete, Sunny Foods, Crocs Front Street, Inspired Selfie, Amsterdam Cheese and Liquor Store, Oxygen Matters, Carib Swim Team, Top Carrot, Christina’s Boutique, JL Boutique, Mooi Flower and Plant Shop, Nectar, Chesterfields Restaurant and Bar, and Carousel Gelateria and Bar.

The entire WYCCF family is very grateful to everyone who participated in making this event so special. A special thanks also goes out to the SBC staff, and SBC Disable team for their hard work and dedication as they assisted with the planning and execution. From the vendors and entertainers to the raffle sponsors, neighbours, and community members, your support is deeply appreciated.

As SBC looks ahead to the 4th Annual Christmas Fair, the center remains committed to fostering community spirit, celebrating inclusivity, and creating memorable experiences for clients and attendees alike.

