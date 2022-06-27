The SSS Father’s Day Car Raffle was a huge success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Hosted by Sint Maarten, Saba, and St Eustatius Lions Clubs, the SSS Father’s Day Raffle final drawing was held on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, and was a huge success. The Grand Prize, a 2022 Hyundai Venue was won by Ms. Claudia Fedrick.

Other winners were Koos Sneek on St. Eustatius, Arlene Halley, Garden Boyz, and Glenda Augusta who won, dinner and lunch vouchers from Cabana Beach Bar, a 40” Samsung Smart TV, a Weekend Stay at Oyster, and Samsung Ear Buds respectively.

President of Sint Maarten Lions Cub Lion Linette A. Gibs, MJF expressed sincere thanks to the entire ...



