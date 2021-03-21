The United Kingdom removed from the travel ban list and joins Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire as High Risk countries. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Richard Panneflek hereby informs the public that as of March 23rd, 2021 the countries Bonaire and Curacao, as is the case for Aruba will be graded High Risk. Effective immediately, The United Kingdom which was previously on the “ban list” was moved to High Risk. All travelers coming from the above-mentioned destinations will be required to be in position and upload a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours. For further information and updates visit (EHAS) at www.stmaartenentry.com.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37105-the-united-kingdom-removed-from-the-travel-ban-list-and-joins-aruba-curacao-and-bonaire-as-high-risk-countries.html