The V International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress has strict biosafety standards and protocols. | SMN NEWS

The event will be held at the Hotel Embajador on June 9-10th and follows the biosafety guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health and the World Tourism Organization.

Santo Domingo:— As a result of COVID-19, we have lived a year of confinement and learning when it comes to safety and preventive health.

In that sense, the organizers of the V International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress are reinforcing the already strict security measures offered by the host hotel through the support of Ducto Limpio, a company that offers preventive protocols and decontamination of indoor environments.

During the event, Ducto Limpio ...



