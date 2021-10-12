The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation thanks Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben for their generous donation to improve the interior of the Sister Basilia Center Residence. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben has provided the necessary funds to redo the interior of the Sister Baslia Center (SBC). The Residence of SBC opened in October 2001 and is specialized in residential care for persons with intellectual disabilities. After 20 years, the Residence was in need of new furniture, curtains and special beds to fit the needs of our clients. This project has now been completed, and the WYCCF likes to extend its sincere gratitude to the Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben for making this renovation possible. The clients and staff of the SBC are delighted with the new look and ...



...



