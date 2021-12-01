This Holiday Season: Shop Smart, Shop Safe. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- Every year the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), as part of its annual calendar of observances, highlights and creates awareness about safe holiday experiences for the entire family.



The 2021 holiday season is here, and CPS advises to shoppers to adhere to the current public health and safety measures that are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mask should be worn over your nose and mouth and should be properly secured under your chin. Wearing a mask correctly offers protection to you and those ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39200-this-holiday-season-shop-smart-shop-safe.html