Thomas murder suspect remains behind bars for another 8 days. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Bernal Neale the suspect police arrested ten days ago for the murder of MAC School teacher Rhonda Richmond Thomas remains behind bars for another 8 days confirmed a spokesman for the Prosecutor’s Office Roderick Gouverneur.

Bernal Neale a resident of Middle Region and national of Nevis was the alleged boyfriend of the suspect, he is also well known to police as there were other women that filed complaints against him for abuse.

In 2006 the former Lt. Governor of St. Maarten Franklin Richards revoked Neals’ permanent residency because there were 3 cases filed against him for abusing women with ...



