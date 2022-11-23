Three arrested for firearm possession on Front Street. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police spot checks on Front Street have led to the arrest of three people for firearm possession on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Police foot patrol spotted and pulled over a white Hyundai i10 on Front Street. The driver and co-occupants were subjected to vehicle control. Officers discovered two balaclavas and a firearm in the vehicle. The driver and the co-occupants, one of whom was a minor, were arrested for violation of the firearms ordinance.

Firearms, balaclavas, and a car were confiscated by police. The three remain in police custody as the investigation continues in this case.

