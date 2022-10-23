Tobias, Brazier & Maynard recognized as Top Toastmasters District Directors from St Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In commemoration of Toastmasters International's 98th anniversary, Division I of District 81 recognized Distinguished Toastmasters (DTM) Rolande Tobias, Valerie Brazier & Brenda Maynard for their contributions as District Directors of District 81, Caribbean toastmasters. The event was held at the Government Administration Building on Saturday evening in celebration of Toastmasters International Day. Division I comprises all clubs on St. Maarten, St. Martin, Statia & Martinique, and DTM Cheryl York is the Division Director.

District Directors oversee all clubs in the territories of the Caribbean. Serving in the function for a period of one year, District Directors apply effective communication ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41604-tobias-brazier-maynard-recognized-as-top-toastmasters-district-directors-from-st-maarten.html