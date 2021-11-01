Together we are stronger”: Mental Health collaboration between all Dutch Caribbean islands. | SMN NEWS

Oranjestad:--- On October 29, the four mental health care organizations all signed a cooperation agreement to improve the quality of mental health care for the communities within the Dutch Caribbean.These are Respaldo on Aruba, GGZ Curaçao, Mental Health Foundation on Sint Maarten and Mental Health Caribbean on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Particularly due to COVID, the pressure on mental health care around the world has increased enormously. To speak as one voice for the whole Dutch Caribbean, the organizations are stronger when they work together. The collaboration will bring about a sustainable exchange of expertise which will benefit ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38948-together-we-are-stronger-mental-health-collaboration-between-all-dutch-caribbean-islands.html